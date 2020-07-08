Editor
In his response to Jim Pesout’s earlier column, Jerry Avalos begins by saying, “…you cannot compare the Vietnam war protests to the civil unrest of today,” and that the protests were “largely confined to college campuses.” Midway down he says that he takes “exception to Mr. Pesout’s claim we are a racist society.”
I do not know either of these gentlemen, but Jim is obviously old enough to remember the burning of the Bank of America in Isla Vista. Maybe Mr. Avalos isn’t. Correct, one of the seminal tableaus of the 1960s unrest is dead students littering the Kent State Commons. But it hardly was limited to college campuses and many more businesses were destroyed than the bank mentioned above. What about the burning of Detroit? The shootout at the Algiers Motel where hundreds of rounds of police bullets riddled the bodies of black men who supposedly fired first but the autopsies showed that they had died before being staged in the motel; the eradication of the Black Panthers; Martin Luther King Jr.’s demonizing of the Vietnam “Conflict” where the world saw a disproportionate number of black soldiers come home in body bags? Lyndon Johnson’s rejection of a second term was based on the war protests. The Civil Rights Movement, King’s assassination, Selma, Freedom Riders, lynching and … and … and.
What began as a pebble rolling down a hill (Avalos’ first quote) exploded into an avalanche of disbelief as I finished his letter. To proclaim that a country isn’t racist because that means that 100% of the population has to be cardholding racists is like saying that this is a Christian country. We are not.
Also, to say that this is an urban problem and rural communities only want to be left alone to enjoy their peace and quiet is forgetting that here in Calaveras over 90% of the population is white. The same dynamic follows in most of the rural areas of the country. Of course comfortable white people want to be left alone and many of them vote for politicians (Tom McClintock comes to mind) who use dog whistles to promise their base that as their elected officials they will ensure that their communities remain white.
Finally, Mr. Avalos finishes his letter with the typical “All lives matter” dodge. There’s a “too” implied in the phrase Black Lives Matter. Try saying it: Black Lives Matter Too. Our vice president refuses to utter those heinous three words, but if you say it slowly maybe you will come to believe the sentiment and why “Too” makes a world of difference. Unfortunately, I won’t be holding my breath for such a revelation.
Jerry Tuck,
Mokelumne Hill