I enjoyed the (Trudy Lieberman) piece in (the March 26) edition of the Enterprise regarding the (Affordable Care Act (ACA)). I’m elated that someone who obviously has some real knowledge of the “document” is willing to admit that it is flawed.
The ACA is made up of over 20,000 pages; nearly 10 times the size of the U.S. Constitution. I defy anyone who reads this letter to clearly describe its entire content or its ultimate effect. Legislators key to its adoption have stated that its authors intended it to be confusing.
There are three major roadblocks to affordable health care regardless of the funding source(s): malpractice insurance abuse, grossly inflated doctor and hospital fees, (possibly related) and ridiculous profit margins in the pharmaceutical industry. None of these factors are addressed in the ACA.
One thing is painfully apparent. The “special interests” have been well represented within ACA including organized labors’ insistence that medical facilities such as clinics or institutes will not be paid unless they are affiliated with a hospital.
In my opinion, the ACA is NOT the ultimate answer to universal health care and is only marginally preferable to socialized medicine. Please consider the possible consequences before you lend your support to the ACA.
Dennis Grady,
San Andreas