Editor
Martin Huberty reminds me what it means to have lived in Calaveras County for generations. His Luxembourg family came six generations ago to put down roots for a better life, about the same time as my great-grandfather came from the Azores to search for gold. Both pioneer families loved Calaveras County and made it their homes, and the families were actually good neighbors and friends for over one hundred years. It pleases me to see a sixth-generation Calaveras pioneer family member running for office who will guard the natural beauty. Martin knows the issues that are close to our hearts and respects the history of our county. He has international experience and a formal education in diplomacy and is willing to bring that knowledge to the issues we face. Martin understands the county’s need for revenue, infrastructure and fire prevention, and has concrete ideas to address them. Martin Huberty is from one of our old Calaveras families and the new blood we’re looking for.
DanaDee Ponte Carragher
Murphys