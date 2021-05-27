Editor
Recently travelled to El Sobrante and Fremont, Calif. Numerous tent Cities have popped up along the way. Berkeley, Stockton, Fremont, very ugly. Big piles of rat-attracting trash, which includes food residuals. Perfect for plague, typhus, hepatitis, typhoid, outbreaks. This has been in the news.
Went on a walk to Starbucks in Fremont. Noticed county/city food inspection certification. You can draw your own conclusions.
Government can get money from legitimate businesses, yet ignores a super major health threat of tent cities! Why? No money to be made is a logical conclusion.
People defecating in fly-infested areas is no bueno.
Flies and mosquitoes get around to local restaurants and homes, etc. The sticky feet of flies are perfect for spreading diseases. Very nasty. It is like germ warfare. Seattle has the same problem.
Alvin Lamore,
San Andreas