Editor
An open letter to the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors,
We write this letter to ask the Board to re-open Calaveras County for business. We firmly believe that business owners should not be denied their constitutional rights to conduct free commerce and make a living. Likewise, we believe that the citizens of Calaveras should be able to make their own decisions concerning their own personal safety. It is inappropriate for the government to decide if a person is “safe” to shop at a chain grocery store, but is not allowed to rent a motorboat, or eat in a restaurant dining room, or to visit a hair salon. Those are decisions that should be left to the individual to make.
This is the American way, and it is what has set our nation apart from the rest of the world and has kept us a free society.
We are seeing disturbing unconstitutional orders being posed by Gov. Newsom that are neither lawful nor right. If left undisputed and unchecked, numerous precedence will be set, and an erosion of our democracy will occur which will not be able to be reversed.
It is our understanding that a lawsuit may be impending against the county in the near future. We do not wish to see this happen. We ask that the Board move to join the other rural counties in California, and the nation, who are taking a stand for liberty, justice, and the rule of law. The people have elected you to be their voices, their policymakers, and their representatives. We ask that you listen to them.
In liberty,
The Calaveras County
Republican Central Committee