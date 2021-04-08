Editor’s note: The Calaveras County Democratic Central Committee recently submitted an open letter to Rep. Tom McClintock of California’s District 4. The Calaveras Enterprise reached out to Rep. McClintock’s office to give the congressman a chance to respond.
Rep. McClintock,
We write to express our disappointment with your recent vote against HR1319, otherwise known as the American Rescue Plan. You have characterized your opposition as concern for the financial future of American families, and as fiscal responsibility. It is our view that this is, at the very least, disingenuous and insultingly misleading to your constituents. Preaching fiscal responsibility after voting in favor of a $1.5 trillion tax cut in 2017 for those who already enjoy an extreme level of wealth, and then voting against survival funds for your own constituents is not leadership.
Perhaps it is because you don’t live in your district, but your statements on the American Rescue Plan fail to acknowledge the suffering, instability and loss your constituents have experienced during this pandemic. More than 42,000 of CA04 residents have fallen ill with COVID-19. Five-hundred-fifty-six of your constituents have died while you downplayed the seriousness of the pandemic and fought against comprehensive relief.
There is an important difference between giving tax cuts to the already wealthy and investing in the future of those in your district who are struggling to survive. According to your local district office, 87% of CD04 residents will receive direct survival checks. But there are also numerous other vital benefits. Approximately 23,692 individuals will qualify to receive extended unemployment insurance, which will allow families to keep food on their tables and put money into our struggling local economies. Nearly 15% of children in the region live in poverty. The expanded earned income credit for those raising children will cut the child poverty rate in half. Rent and mortgage assistance will ensure people can stay in their homes. Covered COBRA premiums ensure your constituents won’t go bankrupt from basic medical care. For those 556 families in your district who have lost loved ones to this brutal disease, they will have one less burden to bear because FEMA will cover up to $7,000 of funeral costs. And despite what you claim, it does not impact the future tax burden of your constituents.
As your constituents, we have a simple request. Put aside your loyalty to partisan politics and unify around common-sense legislation. We need you to work for us, for our future, and for our recovery from this pandemic.
Calaveras County Democratic Central Committee