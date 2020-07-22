Editor
As you know, China often uses human manure for growing crops. This, along with poultry and swine manure, can be one of the problems causing the spread of poultry- and swine-related pathogens.
Swine and poultry flus are a good example. Even COVID-19 can show up in fecal matter. This, along with flies, helps assure the spread and outbreak of diseases in China.
Sanitary practices have not been followed. In China’s “great leap forward,” they neglected the basic sanitary practices to help prevent disease.
Another probable source of China-related pathogens is meat packing plants. They don’t have USDA inspection standards there.
In fact, we should probably review our practices in this matter.
Alvin P. Lamore,
San Andreas