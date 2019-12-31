Editor
I am writing this letter to you, much in the same unreserved naivete as when I wrote to Santa Claus at the North Pole, so many years ago as a young boy. Santa was always that unidentifiable, intangible, American cultural asset of spiritual good will and peaceful happiness for everyone.
Moving on to the recently manufactured and artificially constructed impeachment of President Trump by Nancy Pelosi, et al, I would say they make former President Johnson, FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover and the Warren Commission in their cover-up of the “Deep State’s” assassination of JFK look like honest and decent people of integrity. This recent impeachment was just as unconstitutional as the Warren Commission proceedings were. Hence, we the people (U.S. legal citizens) now find ourselves also being robbed by the Federal Reserve and Congress and their respective redistribution schemes (“Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws,” Mayer Anselm Rothschild, 1790).
Our current circumstances here in the United States are dire, as we are in not only a constitutional crisis but a financial one as well. And in this vein, I would like to quote two famous American patriots, Thomas Payne and former President Thomas Jefferson, respectively.
1. “It is the responsibility of the patriot to protect his country from its government.”
2. “The people cannot be all, and always, well informed. The part which his wrong … will be discontented in proportion to the importance of the facts they misconceive, if they remain quiet under such misconceptions it is lethargy, the forerunner of death to the public liberty. We have had 13 states independent 11 years. There has been one rebellion. That comes to one rebellion in a century and half for each state. What country before ever existed a century and half without a rebellion? And what country can preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve its liberties if their rulers are not warned from time to time that their people preserve the spirit of resistance? Let them take arms, the remedy is to set them right as to facts, pardon and pacify them. What signify a few lives lost in a century or two? The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants, it is its natural manure.”
In closing, notwithstanding these crises, Congress just recently passed and President Trump signed into law legislation extending three key provisions of the Patriot Act, which had been set to retire Dec. 15, 2019, betraying their respective oaths to protect and defend the Constitution, they continue to watch us all and our every move, and are in fact quite uniquely un-American. And on that note, here is to wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and Happy and Prosperous New Year!
Tom Swartz
Rail Road Flat