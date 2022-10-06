As we age, our later years may evoke positive terms like “the golden years,” “greater later,” “prime time,” “silver fox,” “aging gracefully,” “senior discounts,” “retirement,” “social security,” “grandchildren,” “acquired wisdom,” and “travel plans.”

And, of course, there are also fewer positive occurrences: wrinkles, menopause, thinning hair, prescriptions, insomnia, forgetfulness, sick friends, hearing and sight loss, boredom, self-centeredness, aimlessness, and isolation.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.