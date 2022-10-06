As we age, our later years may evoke positive terms like “the golden years,” “greater later,” “prime time,” “silver fox,” “aging gracefully,” “senior discounts,” “retirement,” “social security,” “grandchildren,” “acquired wisdom,” and “travel plans.”
And, of course, there are also fewer positive occurrences: wrinkles, menopause, thinning hair, prescriptions, insomnia, forgetfulness, sick friends, hearing and sight loss, boredom, self-centeredness, aimlessness, and isolation.
As I, my husband, our friends, and family are now in various stages of navigating the choppy waters of this interesting time of life, I feel we as a society are unprepared and unfamiliar with the challenges of getting older. When we are young, we imagine that, if we’re lucky, we will live a long life, and maybe retire and have the much-coveted time to ourselves we’ve been missing since we became adults. All good stuff.
I am here to suggest that this Third Act, as I call it, is more challenging, interesting, and surprising than we ever imagined; and unfortunately, there is little discussion around it. In this space, I would like to help to change that.
When we are children, there is generally a lot of input, control and support coming from caretakers, whom we eventually resent because of it. When we fly the coop, we are often so relieved, excited, oblivious, or busy that the transition is relatively easy, and we look back on our early adulthood as a time of great changes, experimentation, and learning.
In our 30s and 40s, we begin to become more self-aware and settle down a bit; whether with a partner, job, or family. This is a time of increased responsibility to ourself and others, and we gain a lot of experience, knowledge, and competency during this time of life.
Our sixth or seventh decade, though, presents a huge crossroad of life. We may begin to lose family members, end marriages, live alone, deal with health issues, and experience a plethora of other changes. It is a time of loss; but can also be a time of opportunity. It is really a time to decide what we want the rest of our lives to look like.
Obviously, each of us is unique and has our own challenges and options, personality, and energy level, so there is no one path for everyone.
However, I believe we are ultimately more alike than different, and this stage of human development is common to all of us fortunate to live long enough. Because of this, I think there are so many discussions to be had that would benefit each of us, while also encouraging us to ask ourselves how we can live as we choose in this final stage.
In upcoming columns, I would like to discuss some of the preconceived notions, expectations, challenges, and opportunities that this very special time of life presents. And, of course, I would love to hear your feedback!