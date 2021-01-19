Editor
The “stolen election” lie is just that—a big lie. I have worked as a volunteer poll worker and election worker at the polls and at the elections office for the last 20 elections. There is no voter fraud at the polls or in the mail. All of the states were holding elections for 100 years, some of them for 200 years, before anybody had a photo ID. Somehow, they got it done. They have the system pretty well worked out.
The entire electorate of the United States is divided up into precincts. At the polls, the clerk at the front table has in hand a list of all the authorized voters in that precinct. The clerks know what their precinct’s limits are, what the street names are, and who lives where. It’s their neighborhood. You can’t drive up with a busload of illegal aliens and go in and vote. The aliens would have to know whose vote they’re voting—someone whom they’ve never met, know their address, know that the person whose vote they’re voting hasn’t already voted, and then sign that person’s signature on the roster by their own hand with the clerk as a witness. As a poll clerk, I couldn’t possibly miss a couple of hundred illegal aliens signing in at my table. With a little bit of diligence and familiarity with my precinct, I wouldn’t miss even one.
Most of the big lie is about mail-in voting. I have spent many hours checking signatures, opening envelopes, counting ballots, and examining ballots for write-in votes, damage, dog tracks, peanut butter and jelly, or anything else that could be a problem for the vote counting machines. The names, addresses and signatures on the envelopes identify the voters. An illegal voter still has to know whose vote they’re voting and sign their signature. Other than your spouse or someone living in your house, who could forge your signature if they’ve never seen it? One voter in Minnesota got caught trying to vote his dead mother’s ballot that he probably got in the mail. He was a Trump voter—apparently not a good forger.
The “stolen election” lie is just that—a big lie. Those so-called “political leaders” who are telling the big lie know they’re lying. They’re leading this country down the path to civil war to serve their own petty personal political ambitions. The whole damned lot of them should be impeached, not just one of them.
Will Moore,
Valley Springs