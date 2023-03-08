Oaks

There are over 200 different species of oak, of which some 85 grow in North America.

Oh, the majestic and versatile oak trees! If we could hear their language, they might whisper this reminder: In spring we are the most beautiful succulent green, in the heat of summer we offer cool shade, in autumn our nuts nourish many, and in winter our wood burns clean and hot.

Oak trees are natives of the Northern Hemisphere, widespread from the tropics north into the cool temperate zones and everywhere in between. All told there are over 200 different species of oak, of which some 85 grow in North America. Oaks not only provide valuable fuel and lumber, but their leaves and acorns supply rich nourishment.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.