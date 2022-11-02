We will NOT lose our Calaveras firefighters if we vote ‘no’ on Measure A, contrary to what the yard signs promoting a 'yes' vote imply. A ‘no’ vote will not reduce funding for firefighting and paramedic services, but it will increase the sales tax we currently pay by 1%, providing Calaveras County with an estimated annual revenue of $5 million through 2026-2027. So…
Shouldn’t we ALL WANT our fire districts to have sufficient funding to offer competitive salaries to firefighters and paramedics, train new firefighters, provide stipends to volunteers, and purchase new or replace aging equipment, etc.? Of course!
And shouldn’t we ALL SACRIFICE for additional and better fire protection and safety? Nope! Not so fast!
Sales taxes, which apply to necessities (except food), hit lower income households the hardest. With escalating inflation, this is not the best time for anyone to increase taxes. Additionally, Measure A has little to no accountability mechanisms for the $5 million annual revenue.
We should be asking the County what efforts were taken to improve operations, reduce administrative and operational costs, reallocate funding, or identify other funding sources. And why was the sales tax increase a full percentage point? When the former administrative officer for Copperopolis Fire Protection District was asked this, he responded, “It was easy.”
Imposing taxes should never be easy. Let’s hold Calaveras County accountable for how they manage their budget. And let’s take the next year to find other ways to meet this worthwhile objective without imposing new taxes. Remember, taxes are seldom reduced or rescinded.
Until then, I contend that Measure A is bad law, and I urge you to vote ‘no’ on Measure A.
Deborah Elsa Naas Crawford