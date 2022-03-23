Editor
I appreciated Don Urbanus’s op-ed concerning Senator Rick Scott’s 11-point plan to “Rescue America.” Many of Scott’s intentions for how his party will run the country sound appealing until we take a closer look at how they might affect us or loved ones.
To take one point, Scott rejects “socialism” as un-American. But he doesn’t define which “leftist” policies he considers socialist. Along with Urbanus, I hope he doesn’t mean Social Security or Medicare. These are certainly government-run programs. Like many residents of our county, I rely on both and paid into them during all my working years. Does he mean the Affordable Care Act? I have many friends who finally obtained health insurance under the ACA for themselves and their children after years and years of having no access. And for other friends with pre-existing conditions the ACA finally opened the door to health security.
If these programs are killed because they are socialist, how are we to pay for health insurance? Scott’s plan also calls for everyone to pay income tax, including people who earn little enough that they currently don’t have to. How will they pay those taxes and afford private health insurance?
Urbanus proposes that we all take a look at Scott’s plan at rescueamerica.com. I agree. Let’s not just rely on political talking points or shorthand descriptions in the media. Let’s read the whole plan and consider carefully what it might mean in our daily lives.
Penny Sarvis
Murphys