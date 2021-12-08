A friend who grew up in Florida once told me that, as a Black man, he preferred dealing with overt racists because he knew exactly where he stood. Their liberal counterparts up north were just as bigoted but kind to your face while waiting to stab him in the back. That sad commentary still resonates today. And now that the conservative politicians have co-opted the evangelical right, they have become brazenly open about their dealings with people of color. Maybe that is one dubious positive bubble of gas to seep from Trump’s swamp.
We have a constitution, an amazing word tree whose canopy supposedly stretches its protection over every citizen in the realm. It bans segregation and once demanded equal voting rights. Unfortunately, most of us just cherry pick one or two amendments we want enforced. The others are stored away with a wink and a nod to be unfurled during more desperate times. Well, fellow travelers, next stop Desperation City.
Kevin Strickland was just an 18-year-old Black man when he was arrested for murder. He spent 42 years in prison proclaiming his innocence. The self-confessed killers told prosecutors that Strickland was nowhere near the murder scene. He was sentenced to life anyway.
When the prosecutors reviewed the case, they eventually demanded that Strickland’s guilty verdict be vacated and that he be set free immediately. Upon hearing this, Missouri’s Republican governor said that the issue wasn’t a front burner item for him. In fact, Strickland’s horrific judgement wasn’t even on his stove. Recently, he wouldn’t even let Strickland, now a senior citizen, out of jail to attend his mother’s funeral.
Of course, during the four decades-plus of Strickland’s confinement, Missouri passed a law to cover such a miscarriage of justice; it says that a wrongfully incarcerated person can’t sue the state for damages for wrongful incarceration. Kevin Strickland, finally riding a wave of national attention, stepped out of prison a free man, with nothing. He was at the mercy of generous people who have heard of his plight. The private sector, free of the constraints of political expediency and unafraid of the rabid conservative base that controls many state houses, has now raised a million dollars to help this innocent man make his jarring transition easier.
Such travesties continue to this day. Crystal Mason of Texas (where else?) was sentenced to five years in prison for casting a 2016 provisional ballot that was never counted. She was arrested when she cast her official ballot.
Donald Hartle of Nevada became the poster boy for alleged MAGA voter fraud when he discovered that someone had used his dead wife’s ballot to vote for Biden in 2020. The collective Republican gasp of outrage and horror was loud but short lived. It turned out that it was Hartle who used his dead wife’s ballot to vote twice for none other than Donald Trump. Hartle got probation and a $2,000 fine. Do I have to say it? OK. Mason is Black, Hartle is white.
We all live in the same country but not the same system. We have always had designated areas for our ex-slaves. The Black part of town and across the railroad tracks are vile terms that we have all heard. Harlem and Tulsa’s Greenwood District, maybe not so much. What was overt terrorism with segregation controlled by armed people in robes and hoods, morphed into rich men drawing red lines instead of signs and barriers. Still, this type of thinking, this ghettoization of the mind, is just as despicable as the real ghetto the Germans corralled the Jews in in Warsaw.
Forces are now at work today to formalize the divide. Legislatures are proposing laws to banish the teaching of slavery and racism in our schools. For those of you who live out your mantra of “Let us not speak of things political,” these are current events, not a history lesson. Liberals fight to take down offensive monuments to slavery and insurrection, true, but conservatives are the ones wanting to erase the blackboards of events that shed a light on the very brutality that made our country what it is today.
There will be no safety or peace until we come to terms with this silent killer. Racism is like a vampire, burning into flame when touched by the light of day. We need to keep the curtains open and let the sunshine in, as the song goes. We need to stop paying lip service to glorious ideals and begin turning over rocks to expose how people truly feel and think.
Jerry Tuck is a retired San Andreas resident and an indie author. Contact him olwhofan@aol.com or at his website, tucknrole.com.