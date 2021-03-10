Editor
This is a letter of appreciation to Calaveras County Public Health Department in partnership with the Calaveras County Office of Education (CCOE) for coordinating the vaccinations for school staff county-wide.
In particular, our Vallecito Union School District (VUSD) would like to acknowledge our gratitude to the staff members of both organizations for their efforts to vaccinate our VUSD school staff population. This vaccination was rolled out with efficiency and speed and was far ahead of the timeline in many other districts throughout the nation. The effort was a comprehensive one combining public health staff coordinating the availability of the vaccine, with CCOE leadership generating the logistical delivery to the staff at school sites throughout the county. The nursing staff did a fantastic job in administering the vaccine at one-stop “shot” hubs throughout the county.
The level of communication and support from the CCOE leadership in creating the vaccination appointments and parameters was outstanding. I cannot begin to express how grateful our staff was to receive this vaccine opportunity at such an early interval. It has brought stability and comfort to the VUSD staff that has been brave and relentless serving all students, five full days a week in person since September.
We appreciate the efforts of the following people: Calaveras County Public Health Department, Chris Edgerly, Colleen Rodriguez and Kristin Stranger; CCOE staff, Scott Nanik, Karen Vail, Belinda Brager, Rebecca Hancock, Suzzi O’Flinn and Robin Brown.
The work of this partnership has created greater safety and stability in our school settings and we are grateful!
Louise Simson,
Principal/Asst. Superintendent
Vallecito Union School District
Murphys