Editor
It is horrifying to realize that even the most logical and intelligent human minds can be reprogrammed into believing what doesn’t make sense. But that is what is happening. (Buffalo 5/14) The cause is not only homegrown. The source of the White Supremacist Replacement theory infecting young American minds originated in the mind of a European writer. Here is a quote from him, the current proponent: “Democracy is a degradation of high culture and favors a system whereby the Elite are guardians of the culture, plus opposing multiculturalism.”
By those ideas being spread in the media the most dangerous weapon against innocent adopted Americans like Africans, Jews, and Muslims is being released—hatred. Vulnerable minds are also available to manipulation by political conspirators with their own agendas.
With the easy availability of firearms our democracy may be signing its own death warrant with the misinterpretation of the Second Amendment to the Constitution which advocates the maintenance of a well-regulated militia, not private ownership of assault weapons. We have one. It is called the National Guard.
Biden addressed the problem mildly in a recent speech calling the theory a “poison.” There may be more to it than that. But with the intense hatred involved it seems to be approaching a holy war.
Whether we live in a multicultural neighborhood or not, it will be well to be conscious of our surroundings when out and about. Report to 911 anything out of the ordinary and avoid crowds. Or tell someone! The next tragedy could be in what was once another safe and calm community.
Janet F. Langton
Templeton, Calif. (former Mountain Ranch resident)