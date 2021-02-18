Editor
I am writing this letter to help you understand how grievances probably affected the instigation of the riots at the capitol on Jan. 6.
Grievances stimulate certain centers of the brain that heighten your sense of well-being. Grievances have the same effect on the brain as does alcohol and drugs, and in turn also affects those people around that person. They get a high just as the person does with the grievances. For a full understanding, read “Opinion: What the Science of Addictions Tells Us About Trump” by James Kimmel Jr., a psychiatry professor at Yale University’s School of Medicine (Google it). Kimmel did a brain imaging study researching individuals of violent crimes and studied the effect of their grievances on the various centers of their brains.
A prime example of the effect of Trump’s grievances had on the rioters with his repetitious rhetoric of his lost election through voting fraud, etc., culminated with what happened on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol after his rally of seditious incitement of insurrection. The capitol was stormed by the insurgents, causing extensive damages and deaths.
Don’t be drawn in by what other people tell you. Read, research, evaluate and get the facts for yourself, before you are affected by another person’s grievances.
Infractions of the law, mendacity and self-agrandizement can only lead to decadence, ruination and heartache. “Clear your minds and open your heart.”
Donald R. Kuhn,
Burson