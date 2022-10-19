Gratitude fills me as I reflect upon the great fortune I had to know and be mentored by Ralph Alldredge. During the week following his passing, I often heard the calls of the sandhill cranes and within them Ralph’s voice, encouraging me to put thoughts into words and words into actions. It was Ralph who brought me back to writing with his consistent encouragement and unbridled critique.
Ralph and I did not share much time together, but we both enjoyed life on the razor’s edge of the moment. Our next adventure together was to climb up Mt. Shasta. Ralph’s physical body will not be there, but his spirit and wisdom will be, flying high in the ether with the Sandhill Cranes and yet still piercing the earthly realm with his voice.
Thank you for your presence in this universe, Ralph. I will continue to seek your wisdom in the water and air that unite us all.