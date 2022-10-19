Editor

Gratitude fills me as I reflect upon the great fortune I had to know and be mentored by Ralph Alldredge. During the week following his passing, I often heard the calls of the sandhill cranes and within them Ralph’s voice, encouraging me to put thoughts into words and words into actions. It was Ralph who brought me back to writing with his consistent encouragement and unbridled critique.

