Editor
The lead author for the Veteran’s Choice Health Bill was John McCain along with support from Bernie Sanders. The bi-partisan bill passed and was signed into law in 2014 by President Obama. Mr. Trump has repeatedly said more than 150 times that he is responsible for the bill.
John McCain was a U.S. Navy veteran and a prisoner of war for more than five years during the Vietnam War. Mr. Trump has referred to him as a “loser.” In 2015 he said, “He’s not a war hero. He was a war hero because he was captured. I like people that weren’t captured.” This comes from a man who had several deferments during the Vietnam War.
If you are a democrat, a republican, or an NPP, some things are right and some things are wrong. Attacking a man who spent five years as a prisoner and then served decades in elected office is wrong. Referring to our servicemen/women that have died or return home with physical and/or mental disabilities as “losers” or “suckers” is wrong. Every citizen and all currently active and former servicemen/women should be appalled by these words coming from the Commander-In-Chief.
C.G. Strubbe
Valley Springs