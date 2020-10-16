Dear readers of the Calaveras Enterprise,
Community newspapers like ours have continued to operate as “essential businesses” in the new COVID economy, while our principal source of revenue from advertising has diminished as many of our normal customers have closed or substantially curtailed their operations.
We are inexpressibly grateful to the many loyal readers who have helped cushion the impact of those revenue losses with generous donations and to the loyal advertisers who have continued to use our advertising services to inform readers how their essential businesses are serving our community.
But we have also had to find new ways to increase revenues and streamline our operations to reduce costs while continuing to serve Calaveras with the quality of news reporting that our community deserves and only professional reporters and editors can provide. You will see some of those changes in the coming weeks.
The size of our pages will shrink slightly to help conserve newsprint costs without reducing our news coverage. Single-copy sales will no longer be made through newspaper racks around the county, but solely from the many local businesses throughout the county who will sell individual copies to their customers. That change was also influenced by the way everyone has reduced their willingness to handle purchases with cash and coins during the pandemic. A current list of the businesses selling the Enterprise will be available on our website and will be published in the paper as new businesses are added.
We have moved up our publication deadlines by almost a day each week so that our deliveries to the businesses who sell our newspapers and our deliveries to subscribers through the post office can take place during daylight hours. That change in deadlines means that it will be more important for readers to keep up with late-breaking news on our website (calaverasenterprise.com) throughout the week. We encourage readers to subscribe in order to gain access to all of the content on that website, but as we promised earlier this year, news on our website related to the pandemic or to the upcoming elections will not require a subscription.
Finally, the price of a single copy of the Enterprise will increase as a result of these changes, but we intend to keep our subscription prices the same at this time, which means that our subscribers will pay substantially less for each paper than those who only buy an occasional copy.
We invite your feedback on these changes and any others that you think might help us continue to provide Calaveras County with a community newspaper that provides honest and complete coverage of the news, collected and written by local reporters and editors and presented both in print and online. Feel free to email me directly at publisher@calaverasenterprise.com, or you can reach our newsroom team at editor@calaverasenterprise.com.
Thank for your support of the Enterprise and our advertisers during this difficult period.