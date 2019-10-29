A simple question to all the President Donald Trump supporters who might choose to read this: Do the behaviors and the decisions of the president seem well-thought out, or are they simply impulsive self-serving acts?
Here is another simple question: Do you know why you continue to support the agenda of this president?
The examples of impulsive decisions, made with little or no consultation with people who might advise the commander in chief on the appropriateness of the decision, are legion. Do Trump supporters’ news sources highlight the horrendous decisions regarding Syria, ISIS, the thousands of probably permanently scarred children of people fleeing violence and extreme poverty? Or are you one of the people that believes anything CNN says is “fake news,” and that the press is often the “enemy of the people”? Do you somehow think that the journalists that work for our local newspaper, the Calaveras Enterprise, are part of that “fake news” and “enemy of the people” conspiracy?
It was always my impression that most folks in the Republican Party ostensibly supported traditional Christian values, including honesty, family values, valuing life and not worshiping money. If that view is correct, then why are they allowing our current administration to be frequently dishonest, to abandon our allies and make money the most important element of almost every transaction? The examples of the abuses are too numerous for this little column.
How much longer will people be dying because of the bizarre actions of the president and his supporters? How Republicans and Trump supporters can sleep at night is a complete mystery to me.
Something has happened in my own life that indicates to me that this situation in our government and its top administration is spiraling out of control. One of my colleagues at my work has always been a tremendous Trump supporter. Whenever I bring the latest printout of the lies that the president has told, this person’s reply is, “Oh, that’s just more fake news. He doesn’t lie.” If I should question any of the president’s questionable actions, including authorizing separation of children from parents, cozying up to the world’s dictators and despots or numerous other examples, the response is always the same: “Well, what about the 33,000 missing emails, Benghazi and the trail of dead bodies in the wake of the Clintons?”
Because of this repeated response, I am doing something I’ve never done; I stopped discussing something, at least with that person. I have always been fearless in talking about anything with anybody, and it has finally transpired that I just can’t take the insanity anymore.
If the current betrayal of the Kurds and subsequent freeing of ISIS fighters isn’t enough, then Trump can probably implement his vile comment (I’ve watched the video so I am pretty sure it is not “fake news”) made during a campaign rally in Iowa: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose voters,” and then get elected again.
We should all be grateful that many of our military leaders realize that a nuclear war would result in a lose-lose-lose situation, so if our president decides to impulsively use his “fire and fury” gambit, they might exercise good judgment.
In general, I believe that our experiment in freedom and democratic ideals is worthy of continued support. I don’t hate America; I don’t hate conservatives or Republicans; and I am still willing to talk to almost anyone about anything. But if the craziness continues, this experiment might end up in the trash bin of history. I don’t actually believe that, but it sure does worry me.
Kevin Wychopen is a semiretired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.