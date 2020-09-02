Editor
I heard in a news broadcast today that some people think that the president’s outrageous use of The People’s house as a backdrop for his glamorous acceptance speech was OK because no one has complained.
Well, I’m complaining. The White House belongs to all of us and there’s a law called the Hatch Act that was violated in many ways. Mr. Trump loves to thumb his nose in people’s faces. That’s annoying, but it’s not nearly as important as his apparent belief that he is above all laws. He has refused subpoenas. He is tampering with our election and the U.S. Postal Service. He has refused to defend our citizens against COVID-19 by washing his hands of it and telling the governors that they’re on their own to deal with the virus. He could have streamlined the delivery of desperately needed testing materials and PPE but instead he touts unscientific “cures.”
He has ignored the fact that a rival country placed a bounty on our soldiers’ lives. He has put children in cages and deported their parents, literally tearing families apart. His rhetoric has been divisive hate-mongering since before he was elected. And he continues to violate a law of humanity that has been in existence since Roman times – the right to seek asylum. In modern times, the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights of 1948, the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees all have brought up to date the right of people to seek asylum. He is denying these people this basic right of humanity. And then he has the nerve to throw this huge party for himself in a house that belongs to all of us.
You bet I’m complaining!
Linda Field,
Mokelumne Hill