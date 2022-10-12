Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the candidates in 2016. Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump prevailed in the electoral count, giving him the presidency. It was not the first time a candidate lost the popular vote but had more electoral votes; that very unusual event is not reason enough to change a longstanding satisfactory method. Donald Trump and Joe Biden were the candidates in 2020, and Biden won by a convincing margin, which Trump disputed, claiming widespread fraud, but he presented no proof, nor did any of his followers, probably because they had no proof.

One of Trump’s faithful followers stated he did have one flaw—excess pride. The ancient saying “pride goeth before a fall” is often true. It could be this time. Trump hates to appear a loser and three respected polls (by Gallup, NBC and CNBC) taken prior to the election showed Biden leading by nearly 10% in one and around 8% in the others. Trump is always aware of news, and his poor polling could well be the reason he began claiming the election was fixed prior to election day. His faithful conservative followers swallowed his “Big Lie” nearly unanimously, thus encouraging the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that took place at our capitol. Conservatives regularly distrust government, and it is naïve to totally believe everything any governmental agency or private individual says. “Trust but verify,” President Reagan said long ago; that is actually saying, “Don’t trust it until you verify it.” No proof is required for extreme partisans on either side. A semi-bipartisan committee, “semi” because only two Republicans had the political courage to join the group (one lost in the primary and the other retired). The Jan. 6 committee has been making a diligent effort to learn the facts about the out-of-control demonstration and assault on the U.S. capitol that resulted in injuries to some police officers; one of them died the next day, most likely due to injuries sustained during the attack. Afterwards, Trump stated he saw “hugging and kissing,” but most viewers, including all the objective ones, viewed the violent assault very differently.

