Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump were the candidates in 2016. Clinton won the popular vote, but Trump prevailed in the electoral count, giving him the presidency. It was not the first time a candidate lost the popular vote but had more electoral votes; that very unusual event is not reason enough to change a longstanding satisfactory method. Donald Trump and Joe Biden were the candidates in 2020, and Biden won by a convincing margin, which Trump disputed, claiming widespread fraud, but he presented no proof, nor did any of his followers, probably because they had no proof.
One of Trump’s faithful followers stated he did have one flaw—excess pride. The ancient saying “pride goeth before a fall” is often true. It could be this time. Trump hates to appear a loser and three respected polls (by Gallup, NBC and CNBC) taken prior to the election showed Biden leading by nearly 10% in one and around 8% in the others. Trump is always aware of news, and his poor polling could well be the reason he began claiming the election was fixed prior to election day. His faithful conservative followers swallowed his “Big Lie” nearly unanimously, thus encouraging the violent Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that took place at our capitol. Conservatives regularly distrust government, and it is naïve to totally believe everything any governmental agency or private individual says. “Trust but verify,” President Reagan said long ago; that is actually saying, “Don’t trust it until you verify it.” No proof is required for extreme partisans on either side. A semi-bipartisan committee, “semi” because only two Republicans had the political courage to join the group (one lost in the primary and the other retired). The Jan. 6 committee has been making a diligent effort to learn the facts about the out-of-control demonstration and assault on the U.S. capitol that resulted in injuries to some police officers; one of them died the next day, most likely due to injuries sustained during the attack. Afterwards, Trump stated he saw “hugging and kissing,” but most viewers, including all the objective ones, viewed the violent assault very differently.
Our country would be better served if neither Trump nor Biden is the presidential candidate in 2024. Trump has proven to most objective observers to be an unprincipled schemer. If he is indicted and found guilty of any felony, our laws would prohibit him from running for president. Also his apparent preference for the cruel dictators in Russia, China and North Korea over the NATO members indicates he prefers strongmen tyrants over democratically elected leaders.
Trump has stated he needs to be president to avoid prosecution, which is probably the reason his attorneys have delayed and obstructed government attempts to discover the facts in criminal cases. Biden is almost certainly a better human being, but being a good person is not enough to make him a good president. Many of his actions have had considerable public support, but he has failed to be a good leader in both Afghanistan and Ukraine. In Afghanistan, he allowed the Taliban to determine our exit date. Leaving was a good decision because in 20 years we had made minimal progress, plus we should not try to be the world’s policeman and get involved in civil wars. Ukraine is a totally different situation. Putin, Russia’s totalitarian leader, invaded a peaceful Democratic country without any valid reason. Biden made the right decision to aid Ukraine, but he was overly cautious and waited too long to get the U.S. involved and then was slow to furnish Ukraine with our best armaments. It is arguable whether or not more rapid involvement would have persuaded Putin not to wage war against Ukraine, but it is difficult to believe Biden’s military advisors did not warn him Russian troops surrounding Ukraine on three sides were not there for a training drill only, as Putin stated just prior to Russia invading Ukraine. Our president needs to be quick to take action in critical situations, including those which could require military action. Justifiable boldness is better than excess caution in critical situations. If Biden cares more for our country than personal glory, he will not be a candidate in 2024. He is not personally responsible for all our country’s problems, but voters punish its leaders when a country has serious problems, including high inflation and crime.
Let’s hope for our country’s sake both political parties pick better presidential candidates. Perfection is too much to expect, but surely a country with a population of over 326 million has well-known candidates who are capable and trustworthy.