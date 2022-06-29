As readers may know, this month marks almost one year since I became editor of the Calaveras Enterprise. It has been a whirlwind of major challenges and small triumphs, though hearing the news I am about to share with you has been a singular joy that only an editor can fully appreciate.

Each year, the California News Publishers Association (CNPA) recognizes outstanding examples of journalism with their California Journalism Awards. This year’s contest received 2,800 entries from print, digital and campus publications. In May, they announced the winners for 2021.

Former Enterprise staff writer (now copy editor) Noah Berner won first place for his print coverage of Youth and Education.

Reporter Marie-Elena Schembri, who joined us with only a few months left in 2021, won second place in the same category.

I won fifth place for Coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

To read the full list of winners, visit cnpa.com.

We thank our readers for your support and will continue to hold ourselves to this high standard of excellence. Community journalism is integral to a free society, and community papers are dying at an alarming rate. You can continue to support us by subscribing or donating.

