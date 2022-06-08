The cold-blooded assassination of 19 fourth grade children and two of their teachers on May 24 in Uvalde, Texas is just the latest in far too many murders of innocent children.
We can only hope death came quickly for the victims; at least their pain has ended. The sorrow will never end for their fathers and mothers, other relatives and friends of the victims. If progress is made towards reducing these tragedies, that could be of some consolation. Unfortunately, mass shootings in our country cannot be eliminated, but they can be substantially reduced if We the People demand action from our elected leaders. Democrats have made efforts to minimize, if not totally eliminate the massacres, only to be blocked by some Republicans. Why? There is more than one reason.
A major one is Amendment II of our Constitution: “A well-regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a Free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Firearms have been dramatically improved since the architects of our Constitution wrote it in 1776. Per Quora, the Continental Army drill manual specified a soldier should be able to load and fire a rifle four times in one minute. According to the Bushmaster manual, an AR-15 can fire 45 effective rounds a minute, 11 times more than 1776 standards. A typical AR-15 magazine holds 20-30 rounds although higher capacity clips are available. So while today’s firearms are dramatically improved, Amendment II has not changed.
Another major reason we do not have stricter laws is firearm manufacturers generously donate to obliging politicians. The old saying, “Money is the mother’s milk of politics,” applies today, as it always has. Of course, many people believe Amendment II is fine just as it was written centuries ago.
There are countries with far more restrictive firearm laws than ours, England and Switzerland are two examples; both countries are older than the U. S. and suffer dramatically fewer deaths by gunfire than we do, even though Switzerland has a high percentage of gun owners. However, it would be useless to suggest eliminating Amendment II for at least two reasons: One is our citizens would not accept such a drastic step, and the other is we have so many firearms in our country the effort would be futile. If both political parties were willing to cooperate—don’t hold your breath—stricter regulations for owning firearms, which Switzerland has, might be approved, and our terrible murder by firearms rate should go down. Given the political will, which is unlikely, Amendment II could be modified to allow psychological testing whenever concerns exist regarding an applicant’s mental capability. Additionally, proficiency should be tested to determine the applicant’s ability to safely handle a deadly weapon.
The heartless killer at the Uvalde School had just turned 18 years old when he legally purchased two AR-15 rifles. Some have suggested raising Texas’ legal age to purchase deadly weapons to 21 years, but the murderer’s main problem was almost certainly psychological as younger people have responsibly used weapons at much younger ages. My father, for just one of many examples, killed his first deer when he was just 11 years old.
It would be wrong to call the many police officers present at the Uvalde school cowards. In police organizations, personnel are taught to obey orders. If every officer or soldier ignored orders, unorganized confusion would result. If an officer went against orders, he or she better hope disobeying an order would turn out to be a very good decision. Uvalde police chief Peter Arrendondo, who was in charge, made a potentially fatal error in believing the killer was barricaded and that it justified waiting until better resources were on scene. But the slightest delay can cause the death of a critically injured person. A vital part of a typical police officer’s oath reads, “And lay down my life if necessary rather than swerve from the path of duty.” It was known multiple shots had been fired and many students injured or killed. Lives may have been saved if police entered the room immediately because a few minutes can make the difference between survival and death for the injured; immediate entry could have resulted in police officers being injured or killed, but risk is an accepted part of the job. Fortunately, U.S. Border Patrol officers, after waiting a while, entered the room and killed the murderer, quite possibly saving lives of some of the injured. There will be praise, not criticism of them. Chief Arrendondo should be fired. The following suggestion may not help reduce school massacres of innocent and powerless children, but what could it hurt to continually refer to evil assassins as what they are—gutless cowards?