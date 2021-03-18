Editor
The Democrats are asking for the president to give up sole authority to launch nuclear weapons; something like the Speaker of the House and another to give the OK to launch.
This idea probably came from PRC after Biden’s two-hour phone call with his employer, Xi. This could not have come from any rational thinking person in our defense establishment.
War by committee is stupid and very dangerous. We are already at a state of war in the entire world. PRC is now able to destroy the leadership of the U.S. within about 15 minutes via sneak satellite hypersonic attack or trucked container or the harbor at the Jefferson Memorial that has docking for large cabin cruisers.
Scintillation counters along the Hudson River can be overcome.
Such a timed first strike would take out the Pentagon, the entire House and Senate, the president and vice president and the lazy Supreme Court. Command and control would be paralyzed.
This disarray would allow PRC to have a temporary free ride to attack any U.S. target. Our ABM systems are insufficient against mass attacks by various weapons and methods.
Read, “On Thermonuclear War” by Herman Kahn. Brilliant, although somewhat too detailed for most readers. He worked for the Rand Group. Without reading this great book it is very difficult to understand all the ins and outs of this subject. 1960 was the original publishing date for this book. It was made fun of in the Dr. Strangelove movie. Kahn stressed civil defense!
In 1960 he predicted that smaller countries would have nuclear weapons in 50 years. China and Russia helped to proliferate these weapon technologies. China and Russia still maintain their civil defense programs. The U.S. has zilch to protect its citizens. This very greatly increases the long-term damage they can do to us and therefore increases the amount of firepower they have.
In China’s case, Southeast Asia, relatively undamaged, would become the New China, until enough time went by to reclaim Old China. Examples of this are Hiroshima and Nagasaki repopulated. With their remaining firepower, smaller countries would have to do what they are told or be invaded/destroyed.
Quislings are already infiltrated around the world, especially the U.S. This should satisfy certain people’s efforts of population control and resource management. Of course, most of them will no longer be alive after such a war. The cities and military are destroyed first.
China keeps its nuke numbers very secret for a very good reason!
Estimates by President Clinton were several hundred weapons, one recent estimate of tactical nukes (up to 200Kt) was 600 based on analysis of launchers.
Another number that recently came out was 325 nuclear weapons. Our defense department is very tight-lipped on this subject. Numbers are all over the place. Most likely we don’t know how many nuclear weapons they have or even where they are. No inspections, as in the case of Russia. No honest treaties.
This is for a reason!
PRC leadership thinks in terms of longer-range goals than the West. If it takes 100 years, that is OK. Human cloning is probably an unrecognized factor for these false “god men” (megalomaniacs).
Our previous trading partners, Nazi Germany and militaristic Japan, attacked us, so the lame rationalization that PRC will not attack its trading partner is false. Winner takes all mentality again.
The 2,500-year-old book by Chinese General Sun, “On The Art Of War,” is alive and being played out right now. Same tactics.
Alvin P. Lamore Jr.,
San Andreas