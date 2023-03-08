Journalism and history are closely connected. Some of the most detailed records of a community can be found in the pages of its newspaper, and history can help put the events of today into a wider perspective.
It was my interest in history that first got me involved with the Enterprise several years ago, when I began writing freelance articles on the history of the county. That job led to a couple of years of reporting, during which time I came to understand the importance of a community newspaper.
As assistant director for the Calaveras County Historical Society, which runs the Calaveras County Museum in San Andreas, I spent the past year cataloging objects, organizing displays and conducting research. This work only increased my appreciation for the county, and of the need to preserve its history and tell its stories.
With talented staff at the museum and a position in need of being filled at the paper, I decided on a change of pace. The Enterprise always sat on the kitchen table growing up, and I’m excited to take on the role of editor.
My goal now is to work to ensure that readers today and historians down the road have an accurate account of the events, issues and people that make the county so special.
Readers already know that times are tough for small newspapers. Resources are limited, and there will always be greener pastures elsewhere for talented employees.
But working for the Enterprise has been the most rewarding job I’ve ever had. The people I’ve worked with and the people I’ve met have made my life substantially richer. I especially want to thank Ralph Alldredge, Corissa Davidson, Guy Dossi, Mike Taylor, Marc Lutz, Dakota Morlan and Davis Harper for setting a great example that taught me so much about local journalism.
Small, independent newspapers would have disappeared years ago if it weren’t for the communities that support them. With such a small staff, we will undoubtedly miss a lot of stories that need to be told. The more that readers reach out with story ideas, tips, and feedback, the better the paper will be.
I’d also like to encourage anyone interested in doing freelance writing for the Enterprise to contact me. Writing skills and a familiarity with the area are much more important than your resume.
Thanks for reading. You make this community newspaper possible. The Enterprise has been reporting on Calaveras County for almost 60 years now, and I hope that coverage continues for many years to come.