Editor

Ever since Ronald Reagan proved in 1981 that the government needn't balance its books, deficit spending has continued unabated ever since. "Tax and spend" has become a consistent four-letter word for Republicans, who cut taxes on the rich whenever they can, while keeping spending high. The recent bipartisan passage of a $858 billion military budget was a 10% increase over the prior year, with over half of the budget paid to contractors like Boeing, Lockheed-Martin and Northrup-Grumman—contractors who pay lobbyists millions in order to get billions in return.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.