Ever since Ronald Reagan proved in 1981 that the government needn't balance its books, deficit spending has continued unabated ever since. "Tax and spend" has become a consistent four-letter word for Republicans, who cut taxes on the rich whenever they can, while keeping spending high. The recent bipartisan passage of a $858 billion military budget was a 10% increase over the prior year, with over half of the budget paid to contractors like Boeing, Lockheed-Martin and Northrup-Grumman—contractors who pay lobbyists millions in order to get billions in return.
To think that this enhances national security is absurd: every military dollar spent is taken from necessary investments in education, medical care, food security, pension protection, aid to starving nations and preparation for climate change. With this military budget, over $27,000 per second for the next year will be spent on a bloated military that has yet to pass a fiscal audit, unable to account for 60% of its assets. At a time when the United States spends more than the next 11 nations combined on the military, we need to reassess our approach to "security" spending. An overwhelming 350 congresspersons and 83 senators (including both California senators) voted for this budget. Voters need to speak up loudly and often, demanding true investments in security rather than payoffs to campaign contributors.