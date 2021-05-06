Editor
As a nation, we’ve become so polarized, we have young people who can’t tell what is real and what is false.
I easily identified with Jerry Tuck’s critique since I did a lot of traveling in my younger days to China, Thailand, India, Turkey, Peru, Myanmar, which was as close to Tibet as we were allowed at that time.
The three tenants of Buddhism I learned are as meaningful to me now as then. First: do no harm. Second: do for others. Third: be happy.
I’ve met Buddhists from different countries and their ways are like religions. They have forest monks and city monks who have different functions. In Thailand, the monks go from house to house with a vessel where the local population fills it with food. All food is eaten the same day and shared with dogs, or donkeys or anyone who is hungry. Adults can eat twice a day, but young boys, can eat three times a day.
It is strongly male. Women have a very small role in Buddhist rituals. In some countries, if a man and his wife are having difficulties, the husband can sign himself in to the temple temporarily until he can work out his marriage problems. In other countries, men, their wives and children all feed the poor. No one is left out. Two hundred people may sit on the floor with a plate, and the gentry peel the carrots, the potatoes or whatever stores they have, and pass by and fill their plates with food. Then, another family does the same the next day. Everyone contributes.
My strongest memories of Buddhists are their kindness and willingness to share. Jerry mentions the wars we’ve fought. My own feeling about war is that there would be fewer of them if we re-instituted the draft. You can serve without killing and are more likely to learn that war is the worst way to settle problems.
Mary Matzek,
Murphys