Editor,
As I write this on the 99th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote, I think about the hard and long struggle of women in this country to make that happen. Today, women are still in a struggle for equal rights and protection.
Our congressman, Tom McClintock, apparently is not on our side in this struggle. He has a long history of voting against bills that would further equal rights and protection for women. This year, he continues his dislike for women and his support for discrimination. First, he voted against the Paycheck Fairness Act which restricts reasons for wage discrimination. The bill passed the House in March. Then, in May, he voted against the Equality Act which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity. The bill passed the House 236 to 173. McClintock is out of step with the majority of the country.
He also voted against the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act. This was first signed into law in 1994. It was notable for calling attention to the issues of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. The VAWA was reauthorized in 2000, 2005 and 2013. In 2013, McClintock voted against the VAWA but the bill passed the Republican-controlled House by a vote of 414 to 9! This year, it passed the House in April 263 to 158. What does McClintock have against women?
We deserve better.