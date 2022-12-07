One dazzling Tahoe day not long ago, my gaze fell upon a buttermilk sky and, suddenly, unexpectedly, I perceived time and space mutually…as one. I conjoined with those perfect balls of cotton, and my body shook with awe. Wow!

My first thought was, “I’m going to take another run at Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.”

