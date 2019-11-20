Sometimes it seems that some problems are truly not so very important. That is probably why someone invented the phrase “that’s a First World Problem,” which means we shouldn’t give it a lot of thought.
In some ways I am embarrassed by the surfeit of my own problems that rank as “first world” because it means my life is pretty fabulous compared to so-called Third World countries, or as our loquacious and fearful leader has brilliantly called them, “sh*thole” countries.
Unfortunately, this remark was not part of a “tweet storm,” so there apparently is not any hard evidence that the remark was ever made, except that it seems to follow in the pattern and tone of many of the comments this president has made and several “ear witnessess” said it happened.
So, no disrespect or diminution is meant toward Third World inhabitants when first-world problems are discussed here. We are just fortunate to be born or having immigrated to one of the richest countries in the world. Lest we get too excited about our status, on a recent Wall Street Journal report, we are in the middle, 12th place, of the top 25 countries based on gross national income.
Now on to my first-world problems: I like to stay hydrated. It gets warm here in the foothills, especially when they are on fire, so drinking water and other fluids are a good idea. Also, I am lazy and forgetful at times, so I don’t usually manage to carry water with me. Another bad habit I have is driving almost every day and eating on the road, utilizing the convenience of the drive-throughs that dot our urban and rural landscapes.
In my extensive research, I have found that some fast food establishments will provide me with a complementary glass of liquid gold while others want to charge me. The Golden Arches have always provided me with a cup o’ water for the price of a smile. If I ask for a large cup, they generally comply without complaint.
Another common purveyor (think children’s toy) of comestibles offered me a free cup of ice-cold water, but when I wanted to upgrade to a large size, they informed me that it would be $2.39, or as I was told, the cost of a cup (we all know that ain’t so). So I opted for the free size.
One of my favorite on-the-go eateries is often referred to as “The Bell” because it was founded by a gentleman named Glen Bell. I once had an opportunity to discuss life and other issues with Mr. Bell when he was setting up a themed restaurant and railroad park on the site of the old West Side Flume and Lumber in the town of Tuolumne. The attempt to create a tourist attraction lasted less than 10 years and has now been turned into a concert venue by the Tuolumne Band of Mi-Wuk. Also, I recall little of our conversation except the surprise I felt when I discovered near the end of the talk, that I was talking to the founder of Taco Bell.
I forgot to mention that it has a pricing policy regarding the dispensing of water that I think is the most fair. Choose your size and fork over a dime. It is sort of a win-win situation.
As is often the case, my own propensity for loquaciousness has gotten me to the end of this excursion into first-world problems before I could present much more. So here is a summary of some of the other problems I have encountered:
I’m impatient when I have to wait in any line anywhere that takes more than five minutes of my time. Speed bumps that are more than bumps – you know the ones that make the heads of passengers come perilously close to the roof of the car.
Finding a blemish on a peach, tomato, avocado, apple or any other bit of food I want.
Finally, and this might seem questionable, but first-world drivers, at least on the roads I use, are crazy. However, we rank pretty high up in terms of roads, safety and traffic jams.
Compared to countries such as El Salvador, Romania and the Philippines, I guess it really is a first-world problem. This doesn’t mean that I will discontinue with my discontent about road issues in our local area. I hope that we can all appreciate and feel grateful for what we do have in the way of problems. Gratitude is a good thing.
Kevin Wychopen is a semiretired school counselor and columnist for the Enterprise. Contact him at itsabigworld@live.com.