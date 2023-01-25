News reporters tend to mingle with a wider variety of people than those in most other professions. I happen to know this because for 15 years before Mark Twain tapped me on the shoulder, I was a radio reporter, a malnourished profession at the time that I might have killed off single-handedly.

Unlike investigative reporters, my motto was, “If It’s Catered It’s News!” And it is amazing how much news you can carry away from a catered corporate event. However, I must caution you, if you are considering getting into the profession of radio news yourself, it can be dangerous.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.