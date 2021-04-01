Editor
San Andreas Recreation and Park District (SARPD) would like to express our sincere appreciation to Pacific Gas & Electric Co. PG&E recently held a training event for ACRT at Turner Park in San Andreas. SARPD had a sick Poplar tree at Turner Park that was over 100 feet tall. PG&E used the training event as an opportunity to remove the sick tree. This was truly a win-win situation for both SARPD and PG&E. SARPD saved hundreds of dollars having the tree removed as part of the training event which also provided ACRT staff with valuable real-life field experience. Community partnerships such as this benefit the entire Calaveras Community. Again, thank you!
Jim Kavanagh,
SARPD