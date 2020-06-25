Editor
We all need to support the Calaveras County Health Department and Dr. Dean Kelaita. They are doing a great job based on what we know of the COVID-19 pandemic.
While we have “flattened the curve,” and have had fewer cases than predicted in Calaveras County there’s still the potential for widespread infection and deaths.
The virus does not rest nor does it get tired of social distancing. This fact may mean that 1 million Americans will die from this virus.
The spread of the virus is slowed if we all wear masks when in public and stand 6 feet away from another person. I feel that masks should be required of everyone when inside a public building.
I urge the Health Department and the Calaveras County Board of Supervisors to require masks of everyone when inside in public. The fine you pay may be your life.
Rodger Orman, MD,
Murphys