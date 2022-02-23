Editor

Do our children deserve to live in a free society?

Some say ‘no,’ as they will not be capable of making decisions about their life and must be controlled and taken care of.

Some say ‘yes,’ as children, as human beings, have natural rights to life, liberty and property. These rights are recognized in our Constitution, and over 200 years of experience has proven that a free society works well. That is why many risk their lives to come here.

Many could care less. This could be why our Constitution is ignored, and we seem to be losing our free society.

Al Segalla

Copperopolis

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.