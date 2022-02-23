Editor
Do our children deserve to live in a free society?
Some say ‘no,’ as they will not be capable of making decisions about their life and must be controlled and taken care of.
Some say ‘yes,’ as children, as human beings, have natural rights to life, liberty and property. These rights are recognized in our Constitution, and over 200 years of experience has proven that a free society works well. That is why many risk their lives to come here.
Many could care less. This could be why our Constitution is ignored, and we seem to be losing our free society.
Al Segalla
Copperopolis