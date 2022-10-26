Editor
A 2/3, supermajority, vote to levy new taxes and fees in California was the law until 2020, when a landmark court decision threw out the law requiring a supermajority for special taxes enacted by local initiative.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Editor
A 2/3, supermajority, vote to levy new taxes and fees in California was the law until 2020, when a landmark court decision threw out the law requiring a supermajority for special taxes enacted by local initiative.
Supermajorities were originally a safeguard in the legislative branch designed to protect the public by preventing easy taxation, and that carried over to the public votes.
It’s really not just a matter of incompetence on the part of county staff and those that proposed (proponents) of Measure A that the measure has been misrepresented as Measure A is merely a tax levied in order to funnel money into the proponents and their friends’ coffers.
The added tax would add significant expense to large ticket items, agricultural equipment, industrial equipment, durable goods and vehicles that are purchased by residents of Calaveras County.
Misstating that a measure needs a supermajority is a big deal as it misleads the public into a false sense of security that the measure won’t pass with a hurdle as large as 2/3 so many believe that there is (was) no need to campaign against or perhaps even vote against the measure.
For county elected and appointed employees such as County Counsel Sarah Edwards and County Clerk-Recorder Rebecca Turner, noted proponents, to make such a statement in a county document is illegal and fraudulent behavior on the part of these people and now the county, and these people and the county should be held accountable.
Carlos “Carl” Stoughton
West Point
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.