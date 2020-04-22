Those whose health is already impaired are most threatened by the novel coronavirus. That rule applies to businesses as well, and particularly to community newspapers in rural areas.
This week Feather Publishing’s newspapers that have been covering Plumas County for more than 150 years discontinued their print publications. Their stories can now be found on plumasnews.com. It’s a decision many small papers have had to make in order to continue operating.
Our recent message in the April 2 issue asked Enterprise advertisers and readers for additional economic support in this difficult time. We thank everyone who responded to that request. A core group of regular advertisers like Treats Grocery and Hardware, Costless Foods, Dignity Health Mark Twain Medical Center, Middleton’s and others have continued to advertise in all or most issues. New or occasional advertisers have stepped forward recently, like Kamp’s Propane, San Andreas Pharmacy, Sutter Health in Amador County and Adventist Health in Sonora. We encourage our readers to support all our advertisers, new or old, regular and occasional. Advertisers cover the largest share of our expenses.
We have gained 22 new internet subscribers since requiring online subscriptions starting last month, 11 print subscribers since the beginning of April, and 18 donors have a responded with donations as small as $3 and as much as $300.
Thank you to everyone, not only for your donations but for the uplifting expressions of support in the messages that accompanied many of those donations.
While our future remains uncertain and promises of outside help from other public and private sources have thus far proved either illusory or indefinitely delayed, the support of our community provides each of us at the Enterprise with additional resources and resolve to continue our work.