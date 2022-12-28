I’ve never been much of a New Year’s resolution guy because I know deep down inside, I’m never going to accomplish those goals unless they’re something I really enjoy doing. If it’s something like building a giant Lego city or writing a graphic novel, then I would have no problem accomplishing those goals.

But being that I just turned 28, I’ve realized that I don’t have much time left before I hit 30 and officially become a decrepit old man. And after Covid took every future plan I had out behind the barn, I’ve realized that I need to enjoy my 20s more while I’m still young and also make some decisions that will positively impact my future.

