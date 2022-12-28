I’ve never been much of a New Year’s resolution guy because I know deep down inside, I’m never going to accomplish those goals unless they’re something I really enjoy doing. If it’s something like building a giant Lego city or writing a graphic novel, then I would have no problem accomplishing those goals.
But being that I just turned 28, I’ve realized that I don’t have much time left before I hit 30 and officially become a decrepit old man. And after Covid took every future plan I had out behind the barn, I’ve realized that I need to enjoy my 20s more while I’m still young and also make some decisions that will positively impact my future.
So here are my New Years' resolutions in no particular order.
Consistently work on my creative projects
I’ve realized that not setting time aside for my creative projects has really affected my mental health in a negative way. So this year I want to make sure that I set aside at least two hours a day to work on my projects involving art, making videos, and fiction writing.
Become a better journalist
I never in a million years expected to be a journalist, but it’s the path that my journey as a writer has taken, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. This year I really want to focus on honing my craft and learn from the many mistakes in my first year at the Enterprise. I want to be a journalist that people can trust, whether I’m covering politics, investigative stories, or writing gonzo.
Stop being so cheap
Many people in my life know that I’m a notorious cheapskate when it comes to spending money on things that aren’t my dumb hobbies. I never mind spending money on the people I care about—but many have pointed out that I’ve been rocking many of the same clothes that I wore in high school.
Start actually talking to people
If I call you on the phone or approach you in person, just know that I probably had to go to the back room and mentally prepare. Similar to a boxer in their dressing room mentally preparing to enter the ring. I’ve always been a bit of a loner, but I’ve actually become a hermit since I returned to Calaveras County. So, it’s probably time to start interacting with people again and, dare I say, maybe even start dating after two-and-half years.
Accept that I’m going to be living with my parents for a while
Hey mom and dad, remember when I moved away for college and said I was never coming back? Well, here I am again. Yes, like most Millennials, I’m probably going to be living with my parents until I’m 30. At this point, it’s better to just accept it and enjoy the cheap rent.
Lead a healthier lifestyle
My goal is not to lose weight because every time I do that I lose 40 pounds, admire how good I look, and then celebrate for three months, leading to me gaining all my weight back. This year my goal is to just go to the gym consistently and make healthier decisions when it comes to food.
Consume more media
I want to set aside time to consume more of the media that I enjoy, whether that be movies, tv-shows, books, video games, or comic books.
Take more mental health breaks
This year I need to just take more time to give my brain a rest. Whether that’d be attending a car meet, a comic convention, or hiking out in the wilderness with my art supplies to paint a landscape. Just little moments to relax the chunk of fat in my head known as a brain.
Go visit Grandma and Grandpa
My grandpa, the first Danny Benson, just turned 90, with my grandma not too far behind, so it’s important that I make another trip to spend time with them very soon.
Sincerely,
Danny Benson, Reporter
My resolutions are....
In jest:
I resolve to find my old AP manual from college (and use it at least once this year).
I resolve to find and use my daily planner for planning—at least on a monthly basis!
I resolve to talk less and listen more, especially at interviews where I'm not the interviewee.
I resolve to listen to my voicemails within one week of receiving them.
I resolve to procrastinate less, starting in December of this year.
In earnest:
I resolve to assume less, investigate more, and be more transparent in my intention.
I resolve to engage more and listen better—in interviews, meetings, and conversations in general.
I resolve to strive for accuracy and skill in my writing and reporting.
I resolve to strive for more connection, in work and in life.
Sincerely,
Marie-Elena Schembri, Reporter
At the end of every year, I like to sit down and figure out a way to improve myself for the coming year, although I know that whatever resolutions I make, they will be disregarded faster than socks gifted from a grandmother on Christmas.
But nevertheless, I’ve given my resolutions for 2023 literally hundreds of seconds worth of thought, and this is what I’ve come up with.
Firstly: I’m finally going to learn the rules of soccer. I’ve covered over 100 soccer games in my life, and I still don’t know what offsides is.
Secondly: I’m going to stop blaming myself for section championship losses. Sure, Calaveras baseball broke my winless streak at 0-11, but I’m back on the horse with Bret Harte volleyball losing this year to bring my record to a cool 1-12.
Fourthly: I’m going to be better at making lists.
Fifthly: I’m going to learn how to spell definitly correctly.
Sixthly (I’m not sure if that’s how numbering works, but just go with it): I’m going to start selling hot chocolate at soccer games. Sure, $25 per cup may seem a little steep, but when it’s 37 degrees outside, money talks.
Seventhly: I’m going to stop “Liking” my own social media posts. Ah, who am I kidding? If I’m not going to like them, who will?
Eighthly: I’m finally going to answer the question of who do I like more, Calaveras or Bret Harte. And the simple answer is asoidfsnfaoinapinotskdptns!
Ninthly: I’m going to continue to mock those who comment on things with only emojis. It’s fun watching our society fall back into using hieroglyphics as a main form of communication.
And tenthly: I’m going to stop complaining about the terrible music played during pregame warmups at most games. Actually, never mind. Hey current youth, your choice in music is awful. I don’t care if I’m now just an old man who yells at the clouds, but come on, I would rather listen to a choir of drunk cats sing than listen to “songs” that only have a beat on a loop with no chorus, bridge, or melody. Your music of today is what pineapple is to pizza; it just ruins something that should be wonderful.
Happy New Year, everyone!
Sincerely,
Guy Dossi, Sports Editor
Around mid-December, I start to think about the New Year’s resolutions I made last year and am usually disappointed. But in December of 2021, I wrote down my goals for the next 52 weeks, and some of those goals (which I care to share) were actually accomplished.
Those goals were:
Write more fiction
Most writers know that it’s a mind game allowing yourself to write without thought of how one’s words may be perceived and wondering if you’re wasting your time. Those thoughts destroy creativity, but lately I’ve managed to overcome them. I’ve rediscovered that writing is a pure bliss worth pursuing—which is, in fact, the goal itself.
Travel more
It’s no surprise that I was able to travel more in 2022 than in the past couple of years, but the content of those trips is what has been most valuable to me. Last spring, I attended my five-year reunion at Davidson College in North Carolina. I revisited the places that have become mythos in my head, and I introduced my partner to friends I hadn’t seen in half a decade. There’s nothing like the convening of your two worlds to remind you who you are, where you’ve been, and what matters most.
Leave the Enterprise better off than when I started
When I first took the editor job, I was desperately overwhelmed. But because I care deeply about this paper and what we do here, I got through it by telling myself the above mantra. In the months that followed, we built a new team of passionate, hardworking individuals who brought fresh ideas to the table. Everything improved. But all is ephemeral, especially in the news, and 2022 has been a rollercoaster ride. When our previous owner/publisher Ralph, my mentor, informed me that he was sick, I made a promise to him. While now seeming more like a pipe dream, the mantra guided me through his illness, death and the subsequent uncertainty. When Corissa, who lives and breathes the Enterprise, took on the mantle of ownership at the year’s end, I felt my goal had been achieved. There is no better person to guide and preserve our community newspaper, and I will forever be grateful to Corissa.
So, what are my resolutions for 2023? I would say they are much the same.
Happy New Year, Calaveras County! Thank you for being you.
Sincerely,
Dakota Morlan, Editor