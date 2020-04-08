Editor
Jerry Tuck’s March 25 article is reflective of nothing more than left-wing hate directed towards the president. The same can be said of the drive-by media. Since his announcement of his candidacy for president, the media and the left have gone into hysteria to the point where their stormtroopers (Antifa) were committing violence in the streets.
The article was nothing more than an unhinged left-wing tantrum rant which basically boils down to three words: “I hate Trump.” We are in a massive pandemic that threatens the health and financial stability of millions with the potential of putting them out in the street, and all Tuck does is bag on the president in his columns, which is no surprise since he’s a far left winger.
Right now, the left’s focus is going after the president for what they feel was lack of response to the virus; feedback from health experts is Trump’s response was timely which led to saving many lives. Even Gov. Gavin Newsom asserted that Trump is focused on combating the virus and is readily available to help Californians. I implore haters to focus on something positive for a change instead of pure hate and negativity and if you can’t say anything positive, shut up.
Jerry Avalos,
Valley Springs