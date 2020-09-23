I’m confused. Bob Woodward interviewed Trump way back in February and Trump stated that he knew the virus was more deadly than the flu, a lot of people were going to die and the virus was airborne. Trump said he didn’t want people to panic, so he downplayed it.
That’s sort of like a TV weatherman, knowing that a hurricane is coming, telling his viewers that it’s only a tropical storm because he didn’t want them to panic. Lulled into a false sense of security, they don’t bother to evacuate or take any precautions and thousands die.
OK, that was then, this is now. Did Trump forget what he knew back in February? It’s bad enough to have outdoor rallies or even protests and not wear masks. Indoors is insane. All the guidelines are clear. No large indoor gatherings. Social distancing. Wash or disinfect your hands. Everyone should wear a mask – not so much to protect themselves, but to protect others from you spreading it unknowingly.
Trump held a large indoor rally in Tulsa, Okla., in June. Three weeks later they had a big spike in coronavirus cases. The most famous of the infected was former presidential candidate Herman Cain, who died.
Trump has been holding smaller rallies outside but then it was time for the Republican Convention. Trump needed spectacle. He wanted impact. So, he held part of it at the White House – the people’s house. Government property. The Hatch Act clearly states that it is against the law for federal employees to participate in partisan political activities on government property – like supporting a reelection. And then, Trump gathered almost 2,000 people to cheer him on. No social distancing. No masks. No prechecks. Did they spread the virus? Who knows? They all went back to every state in the country.
Trump just had a big indoor rally in Henderson, Nev. He wanted one in Reno, but local officials said, “No,” because indoor gatherings like that are against Nevada mandates. But Trump did it anyway, although the city and the governor objected. Masks were required, but only for those behind Trump and in view of the camera. Again, a mass of people, side by side, cheering their heads off with no masks. The holder of the event, Xtreme Manufacturing, was cited for six violations: “Violating mask and social distancing requirements; holding a live event with spectators without prior state approval; holding a gathering of more than 50 people; keeping common areas open; and not posting notices on social distancing and face covering requirements.”
“We are not shutting the country again. A shutdown would destroy the lives and dreams of millions of Americans,” Trump said. “We will very easily defeat the China virus.”
The problem is, by going against the White House’s and the state of Nevada’s own recommendations and mandates, and holding super-spreader events like this, Trump is ensuring that we won’t be able to go back to normal because he keeps helping to spread the virus. Yeah, I get it, he wants to get reelected. But are holding indoor rallies like this that spread the virus the right thing to do? Is it the presidential thing to do? Remember his statement back in February about the virus? Is he downplaying the virus only to get reelected?
If the election becomes a referendum on the president’s handling of the coronavirus, he has failed miserably. Trump touts his China ban, but hundreds of thousands came back to the U.S. before the ban was put in place. It did nothing. Over 40,000 came back after the ban. Some merely transferred their plane route to come back from Australia or Japan. We are over 200,000 deaths from the virus. At least we are No. 1! The U.S. has the most infections and the most deaths of any country in the world despite only having 4% of the world’s population. Better to have an honest weatherman than a downplaying cheerleader. What would you rather have?
Trump said that he wasn’t concerned about holding rallies indoors because he believed that he personally was unlikely to get infected with the disease. “I’m on a stage and it’s very far away,” Trump told a newspaper in an interview. “And so, I’m not at all concerned.”
It’s nice he’s is not concerned about himself. What about all his supporters? What about the country? If the economy only comes back when the virus is beaten, why do anything that might spread it?
Although Trump is not personally concerned with getting the virus, his secret service team has been hit hard. Dozens of secret service agents who protect the president and vice president have either contracted the coronavirus or were benched after encountering people infected with COVID-19. A top Trump adviser reportedly said the president “was playing a game of Russian roulette in holding the indoor rally.”
The question is this: when it’s time to vote, do you want to play Russian roulette?
Don Urbanus is a Burson business owner. Contact him at risingsun@caltel.com.