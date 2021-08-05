Many of you may clearly remember this phrase, “If it’s yellow, let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down.” Since I think those words probably are obvious in their meaning, I will spare us all an explicit explanation.
In previous droughts, especially the 1987 to 1992 dry spell, this poetical phrase was bandied about quite regularly, and was au courant during the latter part of that 5-year period. I think it is gaining popularity now due to the current lack of rainfall in California and large swaths of the western United States. The red (extreme drought), and deep maroon (exceptional drought) colors on the U.S. Drought Monitor map show the urgency of this lack of water. The latest edition that I examined was for July 27 and the deep maroon has begun to engulf many of the counties between Shasta and Kern in the north to south and Sonoma and Inyo in the east to west.
Having an exceptional drought perhaps doesn’t sound as bad as extreme drought, but unfortunately it is worse. The July 27 map projects that over 37 million people are living in areas of drought and 46% of the state is experiencing the exceptional drought and this includes almost all of Calaveras, Tuolumne and Amador counties. Important question: who is paying attention?
Given that many of us feel that we are in continuous battle with an unseen enemy in the form of a coronavirus officially named (can we add to the confusion?) SARS-CoV-2, and that we are also worried that we might end up burned to a crisp, can the fear of turning on our kitchen faucets and watching nothing happen wake us up to another real danger we are facing?
There is a chance that we may begin feeling a kind of battle fatigue after facing so many crises and thus, metaphorically or even actually, go back to bed, pull the covers over our heads, and wait for things to improve. As a temporary response, hiding under the covers for a day or two could be just the thing to improve our outlook. It does seem that the drought, the COVID-19 monster, and the ever-increasing possibility of the worst fire season ever, will not be going away this year, so hiding won’t work in the long run. Since this appears in the opinion section and I have an opinion about this challenge, here are several thoughts to address the problem.
First, we need to wake up to the reality of the drought. If looking at the numerous dying trees, disappearing lakes and reservoirs, as well as dying lawns isn’t enough, just keep thinking about the eventual possibility of turning on the shower and watching a dribble of rusty water greet you.
Second, we need to begin to conserve the water we currently have. One easy step is to realize that Americans, in general, take way too many baths and showers. This may offend and shock some folks, but at my age that is not as big a concern as it was when I was in my 30s. Unless you have specific health concerns, two or three weekly ablutions will probably suffice.
Finally, put this motto by your toilet(s): “If it’s yellow, let it mellow; if it’s brown, flush it down.” The makers of toilets have tried to make them more efficient: currently about 1.6 gallons per flush versus five to six gallons for old-time flushers. Given the fact that we have over 300 million toilets to flush, and they may get flushed up to five times a day, you can see that is enough to quickly fill up New Melones which, apparently, when full, holds 750 billion gallons. I leave it up to the math wizards to figure the actual facts.
Since I try to have at least one humorous note in my writing, here it is. I stumbled across this tidbit of information while researching this column: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Reddit all have sites which explore this topic, “Toilets with threatening auras.” Good luck on figuring that one out. America, the land which never allows us to be bored.
