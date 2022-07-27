The draft Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Reduction Plan being prepared by the county could help us secure outside funding for things we already need.

For example, many of our local economy-boosting tourists have already switched to electric vehicles (have you noticed the Teslas?) Those vehicles need charging stations. So to keep our tourism-based economy competitive and create local jobs, we could adopt, fund, and implement a GHG Reduction plan to start building those charging stations here.

