Editor
For many years, we have been paying millions of dollars to San Joaquin Delta College. Some of this money goes to them just because we are in their district. Other monies have been paid to them for bond measures that we were told would ensure western Calaveras County would get a college campus locally. However, this has never happened.
During this time, we have had one elected board member who is supposed to be “representing” us. He was voted into office by Stockton through an “at large voting” policy. This happened even when other candidates won the vote for Calaveras County. Now the voting has changed from an at-large election to a district one and we have a chance to have a “real” representative for our area in Bruce Giudici!
Bruce has been very active in our schools and our community over the years. He has children who attended our schools and graduated from Calaveras High School. Bruce knows the importance of high education for students coming from our area. He knows what the students of Calaveras County need and will work hard to make sure the money we pay to Delta brings services and opportunities back to our County.
Our current board member does not care about our students. He does not attend our local events like graduation and high school college fairs. He does not work on our behalf to make sure we are getting what we pay for. The only time he is active locally is a few weeks before elections. This is not the representative Calaveras County deserves. We finally have a chance to make a change with Bruce! This time around, we finally get to choose who will represent us! Our vote will not be determined by Stockton.
That is why I am supporting Bruce Giudici. He knows what has been promised to us. He has always been supportive of what our students need. He can make a difference! Please vote for Bruce Giudici for San Joaquin Delta College Board.
Dave Tanner,
Valley Springs