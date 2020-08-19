Editor
When the United States was formed, women were not allowed to participate in the new democracy. Getting the franchise did not happen overnight nor was it easy. For 70 years, women organized, marched and petitioned Congress – many were arrested and beaten for simply asking for the right to vote.
In 1917, the U.S. entered World War I. Women went to work in the munition factories as men went off to war. Those events had a significant impact on our culture. Throughout 1918 and 1919, individual states began to amend their constitutions to include women’s suffrage. In August 1920, the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote became part of the U.S. Constitution. This week is the 100th anniversary of the Amendment.
I will celebrate and be thankful to all those women who fought so hard for my right to vote. I do not take it for granted even though it was won long ago. Every two years, before an election, I educate myself about the candidates and the state and local measures and I vote. I hope every woman, especially the young ones who might not know the history, also does the research and exercises her right to vote.
Susan Ashby,
Valley Springs