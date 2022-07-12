The U. S. Supreme Court has made two controversial decisions within a two-day period: 1) overturning Roe v. Wade, a woman’s right to an abortion, and 2) declaring a person’s right to openly carry a firearm.
Roe v Wade: A woman’s constitutional right to an abortion stood the test of time for 50 years, but conservative Supreme Court justices aborted it. Their duty is to determine if a law is in accordance with the Constitution while their personal opinions should be irrelevant. Nonetheless, we all have biases, and the majority of today’s Supreme Court justices found fatal flaws in the wording of Roe v Wade. Fifty years is a long time, and it would seem major error should have been found long ago. Liberals could and may rewrite the law, but conservatives almost surely would not approve. Accordingly, the chances of abortion rights being restored nationwide are minimal to none given the current make up of Congress. So rewriting the law would be for political theater only. “Playing to your base” is not uncommon, so we will see.
Liberal agitator Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has stated Supreme Court justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch lied under oath when they stated Roe v Wade was “settled law” during their confirmation hearings and then voted to abolish it. Senators Susan Collins and Neil Gorsuch said they were misled by Kavanaugh and Gorsuch during the hearings. Both justices could and probably would say their minds were changed during discussions; people do change their minds, so prosecution is highly unlikely. Justice Thomas, on the other hand, should be impeached if he told his clerks, “Liberals made my life miserable for 43 years, now I am going to make their lives miserable for 43 years.” Judge Thomas suggested in a message confirming his vote to end Roe v Wade that Supreme Court justices should reconsider the rulings confirming granting individuals the right to birth control access, intimate gay relationships and same sex marriage. Judges are supposed to consider the legality of cases brought before them, not “ask” to receive them. Judges can be conservative or liberal, but they should not know prior to hearing a case how they are going to vote. Thomas’ comment indicates bias. He appears to be in conflict with two code of conduct canons for judges: Canon #3: A Judge should perform the duties of his office fairly, impartially and diligently. Canon #5: A judge should refrain from political activity. Was Judge Thomas’ fitness for the Supreme Court carefully considered prior to approving him?
Abortions will be performed, legally or illegally. In quite a few states, abortion is and will remain legal. Consequently, pregnant women with some money, living in a state where abortion is illegal, will move, temporarily at least, to a different state. A few abortion-banning states have threatened to prosecute those women—that seems legally questionable. Women with less money will have illegal abortions, probably in unsanitary conditions, and hope they don’t get caught. More deaths are likely. Brazil banned abortion pills, resulting in women purchasing them through the black market. Deaths and injuries resulted.
Legalizing “open carry”: For whatever reasons, our already bad record of deaths by firearms has gotten worse. Overall, southern states have the worst per capita record, although Alaska and Wyoming join the worst of the worst. Combining an abundance of firearms with angry people carrying deadly weapons, who too often use them without justification, results in deaths. And untrained people, in addition to being mad, are likely to miss their intended target, possibly shooting an uninvolved person. Even trained police officers often miss their target.
A CHP classmate earned an “expert” rating at the shooting range. A few months after graduating, he was involved in a close-range gun battle; he missed every time. Fortunately for him, so did the bad guy.
Some years ago, an FBI agent recommended a much less dangerous (and likely a much better) self-defense method: a canister of wasp spray. It has a range of 15 feet, plenty enough for self-defense, and unlike a bullet its spray is visible, can easily be redirected and is not deadly. The fairy tale promoted by the National Rifle Association (NRA) that carrying a weapon ensures safety is not true. The United States is far and away the leader in deaths by firearms of any of the so-called “civilized” countries. Open carry, although already previously legal in many states, guarantees even more deaths from firearms. Switzerland has a high percentage of people owning weapons but has a low number of deaths. The country has strict requirements, including training and background checks. If we were to add “to capable people” to our Second Amendment’s right to bear arms, many lives would be saved. The NRA and many conservatives would object. Consequently, expect no change.