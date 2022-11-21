We all know that holidays can be tough, especially if you are feeling lonely, misplaced, or lost in grief. I’ve been all of those before, and in recent days have been feeling the tug of memories—some joyful, some nostalgic, some heartbreaking. 

The last few nights, I’ve been up late thinking about my 12-year-old Min Pin, Eve, who I lost to bladder cancer three years ago on Monday. At first, I didn’t know why she popped into my head, or why I felt compelled to scrounge up old photos and tearfully reminisce. Then I realized the date.

