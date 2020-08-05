In 2020, humanity marks the 75th anniversary of two of the single most horrific assaults on our own kind in human history: the atomic bombings of the Japanese cities of Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945, and Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, which brought about the end of World War II in the Pacific.
The accurate histories of these two unimaginable events are as murky as are actual casualties brought about by each bombing. There are those who argue that the Japanese were negotiating behind the scenes and ready to surrender, therefore the bombings were unnecessary. Then there are those who emphatically posit that the use of the weapons on civilian targets brought about the swift and unconditional surrender of Japanese forces.
There are others who argue that instead of dropping the bombs on civilian targets, unimaginable acts unto themselves, Japanese officials could have been invited to see a test of the awesome power of the atomic bomb, after which they would surely unconditionally surrender, thereby forgoing the death and destruction associated with their use. That idea was nixed by U.S. officials because of various concerns, a primary one being: what if the bomb was a dud?
My father was a U.S. Navy Seabee during World War II, whose entire wartime service was in the Pacific Theater, first in the Aleutian Islands and then in Okinawa. Throughout his life, he always maintained the atomic bombs were absolutely necessary to end the war. If not for those bombings, he would have been one of the estimated 500,000 U.S. soldier landing force that would have stormed the Japanese islands. “If not for those bombs, I, and therefore you, might not be here today,” he would remind me. So, there’s that.
Regardless as why the atomic bombings had to happen, roughly half of the deaths happened on the day of the bombings and many more died from the results of radiation sickness and other injuries long after the detonations.
Due to poor and questionable record keeping, the various reported 1946 death estimates of the Hiroshima bombing range between 90,000 to 140,000, but “a 1998 study posited a figure of 202,118 registered deaths resulting from the Hiroshima bombing, a number that had swollen by 62,000 since the 1946 death toll of 140,000.” The Nagasaki bombing resulted in a range of 39,000 to 80,000 deaths, according to historyhit.com.
Even if the combined lowest number of Hiroshima and Nagasaki casualties are accurate at 140,000 and 39,000 respectively for a total of 179,000 dead, that’s a staggering number of people wiped off the planet in such a brutal manner in only three days.
And as we approach the solemn occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Hiroshima and Nagasaki bombings, one cannot deny that the novel coronavirus has taken almost as many American lives as the lowest estimate of the combined atomic bombings; approximately 157,000 to 160,000 deaths, between Aug. 6, 2020, and Aug. 9, 2020, with over 1,000 people dying daily. And, like the insidious effects of radiation sickness, there is no end in sight to the suffering of those who do survive the coronavirus, due to lifelong lingering cardiopulmonary, respiratory and other health issues.
Trump brutally detonated the Coronavirus catastrophe back in January 2020 through his ineptitude, ignorance and blatant stupidity. He turned it into an ever-burgeoning disaster by making the simple act of wearing masks a partisan issue and by politicizing it as a Democratic hoax. That’s easy enough to believe. What we recently discovered is unbelievable. According to Vanity Fair, the national coronavirus strategy was weaponized by presidential son-in-law, Jared Kushner. Their plan was to let the virus explode in Blue states and then blame the Democratic governors for malfeasance. These diabolical reasons make the still raging COVID-19 catastrophe far more sinister.
Trump’s brainwashed supporters, those as equally propagandized by Fox News as were the Japanese loyalists who blindly followed the Japanese Emperor Hirohito during World War II, proudly stood up like loyal Kamikazes to confront the so-called mythical, slow-moving shockwave of coronavirus destruction … and continue to do so.
While American cities still remain intact, the devastation of the continuous shockwave and fallout of the impending economic collapse will leave vast communities in ruin for years, possibly decades, only to require tremendous resources to rebuild, like Hiroshima and Nagasaki.
One can argue the bombings of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki were crimes against humanity. History reveals that popular opinion condoned the use of the atomic bomb as a necessary wartime tactic; to take many lives to save even more lives, and end one of the most brutal world wars in human history.
I am on this planet and writing this missive, quite possibly, because the atomic bombs were, tragically, used during World War II, bringing about the end of the war at great cost, but also sparing my father’s life so that I may be born.
While it may be unfair to compare the atomic bombs unleashed upon Japan and the coronavirus exploding in America, it is clear that both are weapons of mass destruction. When the Trump administration dropped the ball on its response to COVID-19, they “dropped” a medical emergency that killed more than 150,000 Americans and infected 4.5 million more. Residents of Blue states were left to die by the Federal government as a cunning and cruel tactic to win an election that Donald Trump and his enablers see as a war.
That is a crime against humanity. And those mass murderers should be brought to justice and be made to pay for the unnecessary casualties in Trump’s ludicrous, horrific and unnecessary war against “Blue” America, that has killed numerous “Red” Americans too.
Christopher Buttner is a semi-retired music and entertainment industry publicist residing in Murphys.