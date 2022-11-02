Calaveras Unified School District taxpayer beware! Check your 2022-2023 property tax bill. My CUSD General Obligation Bond tax bill increased about 3.3 times last year’s tax! The increase was $288! By comparison, my SJ Delta tax increased $6, my Calaveras County Jail Bond increased $3. Both minimal, and of course increased because of the increased Net Taxable Value on our property. That's another story. But for my CUSD Bond Obligation to go up over three times the 2021-22 tax year is highway robbery. No other way to put it.
I won't go on and on, but for me, I cannot take this lying down. And of course, according to law, these types of increase have to be approved by our board of supervisors.
So here's my advice. Check your tax bill, compare it to last year's tax bill and see what the difference is. Prop #13 taxpayers, I believe, won't see an increase. But others, including many on fixed incomes will see a HUGE increase. This just isn't right, taxpayers being saddled by astronomical tax increases due to errors made in the Auditor-Controller’s Office of Calaveras County. They can be reached at (209) 754-6683. Call them and voice your displeasure if like my wife and I, you have been raked over the coals by a three times last year's rate tax increase. Also contact your district board of supervisors member, and your representative on the school board. They are all part of this implementation of a gross tax increase.
Personally, I believe tax collectors are banking on taxpayers, characterizing us as "The American Sheep" just paying up without questioning this outrageous tax increase. We should prove them wrong. Speak up against profane tax increases because of THEIR error(s).