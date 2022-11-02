Editor

Calaveras Unified School District taxpayer beware! Check your 2022-2023 property tax bill. My CUSD General Obligation Bond tax bill increased about 3.3 times last year’s tax! The increase was $288! By comparison, my SJ Delta tax increased $6, my Calaveras County Jail Bond increased $3. Both minimal, and of course increased because of the increased Net Taxable Value on our property. That's another story. But for my CUSD Bond Obligation to go up over three times the 2021-22 tax year is highway robbery. No other way to put it.

