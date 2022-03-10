Editor
I submit this letter with a great deal of lamentation because regardless of how I try to understand the hatred and division in this once cohesive and tolerant community, it is no longer unified, and it is heartbreaking.
I was born here, and regardless of differences, we all supported each other and accepted each other, but now it appears being a bully and hating people who disagree with you is acceptable and, in fact, encouraged by the transplants to our county.
I participated in a rally on Monday with other community members and students in front of Bret Harte, and the only thing we were doing was holding American flags and expressing our peaceful demand for freedom.
To my surprise, a local businessman from Murphys, who I thought cared about our community, drove slowly by all these children while flipping the bird and yelling "F*** you” over and over. We were all in shock because most of us know this person.
The very next day, I was driving through Bret Harte Center, and this very same person was looking up at a house and flipping the bird at something, but to my surprise, he was flipping bird at the American flag hanging from the house, and as I walked by, he said “F*** you” to the flag.
I am at a loss of words for how anybody who lives here, has a business and raises a family, would feel justified in swearing at children and the flag and spewing hatred.
As if this were not disturbing enough, we have school boards that are playing political, anti-science games with children's health and learning environment. They do this with such ease and contempt for the parents who want what is best for their children but disregard them as ignorant and obstructive.
Perhaps elected officials should remember that they work for us, and we have the right to scrutinize their decisions, which affect the health and education of our children. Stop the hate.
Ralph Emerson
Murphys